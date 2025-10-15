Ex-PNP chief Benjamin Acorda to head PAOCC

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed former Philippine National Police chief Benjamin Acorda as the new Executive Director of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) replacing Gilbert Cruz.

Acorda served as PNP chief from April 2023 to March 2024. He also served as director of the PNP Directorate for Intelligence before assuming the role of top cop.

The former police chief is a member of the Philippine Military Academy Sambisig Class of 1991.

Meanwhile, Cruz, who is also a former Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) chief, served as PAOCC Executive Director with the rank of Undersecretary from January 2023 until October 2025.

Cruz reportedly will stay within the government, but has not yet been given another roles.

According to Executive Order No. 295 released in 2000, PAOCC was tasked to adopt measures to ensure an effective and efficient anti-crime drive and to identify and prosecute criminal groups and their protectors in government through efficient intelligence and counterintelligence efforts.

The Commission was tasked to run after and shut down the Philippine offshore gambling operations in the country after reports of criminal activities such as human trafficking came to light.

Cruz, a former Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) chief, was appointed as PAOCC Undersecretary in January 2023.

Created under Executive Order No. 295 in 2000, the PAOCC was tasked to adopt measures to ensure an effective and efficient anti-crime drive and to identify and prosecute criminal groups and their protectors in government through efficient intelligence and counterintelligence efforts.

In line with President Marcos’ directive for a nationwide ban, the PAOCC under Cruz led the crackdown on Philippine offshore gambling operations (POGO) due to the spate of human trafficking and other criminal activities.