Aurora’s top fugitive arrested in Caloocan after years on the run

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — A high-stakes interprovincial operation led to the arrest of one of Central Luzon’s most notorious fugitives — a 54-year-old rape suspect wanted as Aurora Province’s Top 1 Most Wanted and ranked No. 5 across the entire region.

Acting on a warrant issued by Baler’s Regional Trial Court Branch 1, operatives from the Baler Municipal Police Station (MPS) tracked the suspect to a hideout in Bagong Barrio, Caloocan City. The arrest, executed at 10:50 a.m. on October 14, marks a critical victory for authorities after years of evasion. The suspect faces non-bailable charges under Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code for rape (Criminal Case No. 2020-11-7043).

PRO3 Regional Director PBGEN Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr. hailed the arrest as a “testament to relentless justice,” aligning with Acting PNP Chief PLTGEN Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr.’s mandate. “This isn’t just about closing a case — it’s about restoring dignity to victims and ensuring no perpetrator hides forever,” Peñones stated.

He emphasized that the arrest demonstrated strengthened coordination among law enforcement agencies, leveraging forensic advancements and community tips to track high-priority fugitives. He added that the PNP is intensifying efforts to resolve long-pending sexual violence cases and improve conviction rates to ensure justice for survivors.

The suspect remains in custody pending transfer to Aurora for trial. Advocates have urged expedited proceedings, citing the 2020 case’s prolonged timeline as a barrier to survivor justice.