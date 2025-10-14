Romualdez to appear on ICI hearing

Former House Speaker Martin Romualdez is expected to appear before the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) on Tuesday over alleged involvement in corruption tied to infrastructure projects, ICI Executive Director Atty. Brian Hosaka confirmed.

“Former Speaker Romualdez will arrive at 10 a.m.,” Hosaka said in an interview on the DZRH program Dos Por Dos with Anthony Taberna.

Romualdez, along with Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, was issued a subpoena by the ICI in connection with the ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in infrastructure spending.

Only Romualdez’s office has responded to the commission. Co remains overseas, Hosaka said.

Department of Budget and Management Secretary Amenah Pangandaman has also been invited by the ICI as a resource person for the inquiry.

Fact-finding phase

Hosaka clarified that the commission is still in the fact-finding stage of its investigation.

“We are being deliberate. We have a method to make things faster,” he said.

Hosaka noted that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) initially reported around 238,000 infrastructure projects, but the commission has narrowed its focus to 421 suspected "ghost projects."

“As far as evidence is concerned, we just need to verify, we have to go there to really see if there is none. Then we have to prepare the affidavits or testimonies of those who go there and actually inspect the site,” Hosaka explained.

He added that the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) have submitted recommendations for possible tax evasion cases. The commission is currently evaluating which cases will move forward against officials allegedly involved.