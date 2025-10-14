DepEd urges LGU caution on class suspensions

The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday urged local government units to exercise prudence and balance safety when deciding to suspend classes, emphasizing that learning continuity should not be disrupted amid calamities.

"The Department of Education (DepEd) respects the authority of the local governments to suspend classes in the interest of public safety. However, this responsibility must be exercised with balance and prudence," DepEd Media Relations chief Dennis Legaspi said in a statement.

"While caution is important, extended suspensions can disrupt learning and affect students’ development. Every decision should reflect both care for safety and commitment to learning continuity," he added.

Legaspi also said that DepEd will coordinate with Schools Division Offices to ensure that alternative delivery modes are deployed to affected learners.

"We will ensure that learning continuity is prioritized at all costs," he said.

"We are also strongly encouraging local governments to periodically assess whether the suspension is still necessary for public safety," the DepEd Media Relations chief added.

On Monday, 13 October, the provincial government of Laguna has imposed a 14-day suspension of in-person classes in all public and private schools from 14 October to 31 October, as a precaution against potential seismic activity along the West Valley Fault.

The provincial government said the students will temporarily shift to alternative learning mode, including online and modular classes, during this period.