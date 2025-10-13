SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Tuesday (14 October 2025)
RAT

Love: There may be a misunderstanding, but it can be easily resolved if you do not let pride take over.

Health: Eat fiber-rich food such as vegetables and fruits for better digestion.

Career: Feedback may be delayed, but the outcome will still be positive.

Wealth: Avoid lending money today. It is better to stay cautious.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 2

Advice: Place a blue ribbon beside your phone to attract good luck in business calls or sales talks.

OX

Love: Sometimes words are not needed. A little affection and presence are enough.

Health: Stretch in the morning to wake up your body and mind.

Career: There is a pending project that you should start even slowly.

Wealth: A regular customer may come back to buy again.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 4

Advice: Put a yellow pouch under your receipts to activate luck in repeat transactions.

TIGER

Love: If there is tension, avoid sarcasm.

Health: Eat soup or light food for a refreshed feeling.

Career: It is a good day to organize your files, inbox, and pending messages.

Wealth: A good deal will come, but you must act quickly.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 5

Advice: Place a green stone on top of your working logbook to speed up earnings from each order.

RABBIT

Love: There might be a third party nearby. Be observant, not paranoid.

Health: Drink herbal tea in the afternoon to calm your mind.

Career: A simple action today could affect your promotion tomorrow.

Wealth: It is good timing to promote your product or service.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 1

Advice: Place a white charm inside your cash box to clear the energy of temporary losses.

DRAGON

Love: If you feel too tired to reply, maybe you just need to rest.

Health: Eat food rich in iron if you often feel fatigued.

Career: Stay alert for technical errors and double-check the details.

Wealth: Expect a purchase from a customer who has not reached out in a while.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 6

Advice: Place a red coin under your table to maintain the warmth of business transactions.

SNAKE

Love: If they are quiet, it might not mean anger, they may just be tired.

Health: Drink juice or tea rich in vitamin C to avoid flu.

Career: Good news is coming, but you have to wait for confirmation.

Wealth: Avoid impulsive spending, especially on online shopping.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 7

Advice: Place a gold ribbon on your coin tray so your small earnings will not easily run out.

HORSE

Love: There will be a spark in simple conversations tonight as closeness returns.

Health: Take a warm bath or use a hot compress if your back hurts.

Career: You will be given an opportunity because of your consistent effort.

Wealth: Expect a bonus or a freebie from a regular customer.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 3

Advice: Put a green pouch under your working chair to encourage continuous prosperity.

GOAT

Love: Do not let yourself be the only one who gives all the time. Love is teamwork.

Health: Avoid salty food today to prevent neck or head pain.

Career: It is a good day to present a new idea to your boss.

Wealth: A small payment will arrive, but it will be consistent.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 8

Advice: Place a blue coin pouch beside your cellphone to attract luck in mobile-based business.

MONKEY

Love: There is a chance of reconciliation, but make sure you are truly ready this time.

Health: Drink water every hour. Hydration means focus.

Career: There may be confusion in instructions, so ask right away instead of making mistakes.

Wealth: You may receive a tip or an additional payment.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 9

Advice: Put a yellow notebook under your payment folder to speed up collections.

ROOSTER

Love: Loving deeply is good, but do not exhaust yourself. Balance is important.

Health: Eat citrus fruits for breakfast.

Career: Someone will show support, and you should remember it as a favor to return.

Wealth: Income will remain stable even if it is small. Appreciate it.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 5

Advice: Put a green charm beside your wallet to let luck flow even in small transactions.

DOG

Love: Expect a sweet moment tonight, whether through text, call, or a sudden hug.

Health: Take a 15-minute break in the afternoon if you feel sleepy.

Career: You might experience mild delays in a task, so use the time to organize.

Wealth: Expect a remittance or payment from a distant place.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 6

Advice: Place white paper under your working area to clear distractions from your income.

PIG

Love: Listen instead of arguing. What you hear is not always what they feel.

Health: Eat oatmeal or banana for breakfast to boost your mood.

Career: It is a good day to review pricing or promotions.

Wealth: There is an opportunity in daily deals or time-based promos.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 1

Advice: Place a red charm in your cash area to maintain the demand for your product or service.

