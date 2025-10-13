Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: There may be a misunderstanding, but it can be easily resolved if you do not let pride take over.

Health: Eat fiber-rich food such as vegetables and fruits for better digestion.

Career: Feedback may be delayed, but the outcome will still be positive.

Wealth: Avoid lending money today. It is better to stay cautious.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 2

Advice: Place a blue ribbon beside your phone to attract good luck in business calls or sales talks.