Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: There may be a misunderstanding, but it can be easily resolved if you do not let pride take over.
Health: Eat fiber-rich food such as vegetables and fruits for better digestion.
Career: Feedback may be delayed, but the outcome will still be positive.
Wealth: Avoid lending money today. It is better to stay cautious.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 2
Advice: Place a blue ribbon beside your phone to attract good luck in business calls or sales talks.
OX
Love: Sometimes words are not needed. A little affection and presence are enough.
Health: Stretch in the morning to wake up your body and mind.
Career: There is a pending project that you should start even slowly.
Wealth: A regular customer may come back to buy again.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 4
Advice: Put a yellow pouch under your receipts to activate luck in repeat transactions.
TIGER
Love: If there is tension, avoid sarcasm.
Health: Eat soup or light food for a refreshed feeling.
Career: It is a good day to organize your files, inbox, and pending messages.
Wealth: A good deal will come, but you must act quickly.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 5
Advice: Place a green stone on top of your working logbook to speed up earnings from each order.
RABBIT
Love: There might be a third party nearby. Be observant, not paranoid.
Health: Drink herbal tea in the afternoon to calm your mind.
Career: A simple action today could affect your promotion tomorrow.
Wealth: It is good timing to promote your product or service.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 1
Advice: Place a white charm inside your cash box to clear the energy of temporary losses.
DRAGON
Love: If you feel too tired to reply, maybe you just need to rest.
Health: Eat food rich in iron if you often feel fatigued.
Career: Stay alert for technical errors and double-check the details.
Wealth: Expect a purchase from a customer who has not reached out in a while.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 6
Advice: Place a red coin under your table to maintain the warmth of business transactions.
SNAKE
Love: If they are quiet, it might not mean anger, they may just be tired.
Health: Drink juice or tea rich in vitamin C to avoid flu.
Career: Good news is coming, but you have to wait for confirmation.
Wealth: Avoid impulsive spending, especially on online shopping.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 7
Advice: Place a gold ribbon on your coin tray so your small earnings will not easily run out.
HORSE
Love: There will be a spark in simple conversations tonight as closeness returns.
Health: Take a warm bath or use a hot compress if your back hurts.
Career: You will be given an opportunity because of your consistent effort.
Wealth: Expect a bonus or a freebie from a regular customer.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 3
Advice: Put a green pouch under your working chair to encourage continuous prosperity.
GOAT
Love: Do not let yourself be the only one who gives all the time. Love is teamwork.
Health: Avoid salty food today to prevent neck or head pain.
Career: It is a good day to present a new idea to your boss.
Wealth: A small payment will arrive, but it will be consistent.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 8
Advice: Place a blue coin pouch beside your cellphone to attract luck in mobile-based business.
MONKEY
Love: There is a chance of reconciliation, but make sure you are truly ready this time.
Health: Drink water every hour. Hydration means focus.
Career: There may be confusion in instructions, so ask right away instead of making mistakes.
Wealth: You may receive a tip or an additional payment.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 9
Advice: Put a yellow notebook under your payment folder to speed up collections.
ROOSTER
Love: Loving deeply is good, but do not exhaust yourself. Balance is important.
Health: Eat citrus fruits for breakfast.
Career: Someone will show support, and you should remember it as a favor to return.
Wealth: Income will remain stable even if it is small. Appreciate it.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 5
Advice: Put a green charm beside your wallet to let luck flow even in small transactions.
DOG
Love: Expect a sweet moment tonight, whether through text, call, or a sudden hug.
Health: Take a 15-minute break in the afternoon if you feel sleepy.
Career: You might experience mild delays in a task, so use the time to organize.
Wealth: Expect a remittance or payment from a distant place.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 6
Advice: Place white paper under your working area to clear distractions from your income.
PIG
Love: Listen instead of arguing. What you hear is not always what they feel.
Health: Eat oatmeal or banana for breakfast to boost your mood.
Career: It is a good day to review pricing or promotions.
Wealth: There is an opportunity in daily deals or time-based promos.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 1
Advice: Place a red charm in your cash area to maintain the demand for your product or service.