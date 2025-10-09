RTWPB Weighs PHP200 Wage Hike Bid in Western Visayas

ILOILO CITY — The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB)-6 is taking a cautious stance on the proposed PHP200 daily wage hike for Western Visayas workers as it weighs the demands of labor groups against the concerns of employers.

DOLE-6 Regional Director and RTWPB Chair Atty. Sixto Rodriguez Jr. said the board is reviewing the wage petition after hearing both labor and management sides during a public consultation held at the Diamond Jubilee Hall in Iloilo City.

“We have considered all positions raised and there could be some adjustments to the resolution before the final decision is issued,” Rodriguez said.

The RTWPB is expected to release its decision by 23 October, with the wage adjustment targeted for implementation in November.

During the consultation, Employers’ Sector Representative Juan Jose Jamora appealed for a balanced ruling, saying that while businesses understand workers’ struggles, a PHP200 increase may be too steep for many firms still recovering from economic strain.

“We hope the wage board will approve a rate that’s fair to employees but not crippling to employers,” Jamora said.

He stressed the need to consider the economic realities of each province, especially sectors like public transport that cannot freely adjust prices due to fare regulation.

“Consultations like this are essential to ensure we protect jobs while keeping businesses afloat,” he added.

For low-income earners, the proposed increase could mean survival.

Babes Gange, a salesgirl from Guimaras, said the PHP200 hike would help workers keep up with rising prices of goods.

“Everything’s gone up. This increase would really help us stretch our daily earnings,” she said.

Dennis Rivera, a security guard from Maasin, Iloilo, earns PHP530 a day but said his pay can barely sustain his family of six.

“I rent a room in the city and rarely go home just to save money. The PHP200 increase would be a big help,” he said in a radio interview.

Rodriguez said the RTWPB aims to reach a decision that ensures fairness to both sides.

“Our goal is to promote just wages without undermining business viability. We want every Ilonggo worker to earn a decent living,” he said.

The wage board’s final deliberation on 23 October will determine how soon Western Visayas workers can expect relief from stagnant pay amid rising living costs.