Palace: Slight inflation rise not a threat

The government is unfazed despite a slight uptick in inflation last month, noting that the figure remains well within its full-year target range of 2 to 4 percent, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the inflation rate rose to 1.7 percent in September, up from 1.5 percent in August, driven primarily by higher transportation and food costs.

In a press briefing, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) attributed the increase mainly to rising vegetable prices after typhoons recently struck parts of the country.

“According to Secretary Go and Secretary Balisacan, this 1.7 percent is not a cause for concern for the government, as the projected range for this year is two to four percent, and 1.7 percent is still well below that,” Castro said.

She added that economic planners expect the inflation rate to continue rising, but at a slow and manageable pace.

Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go echoed this, emphasizing that the government remains confident in its economic outlook despite the month-on-month increase.

The PSA noted that September 2025’s inflation rate was still lower than the 1.9 percent recorded in the same month last year, suggesting a continued moderation in price increases over the longer term.

The biggest contributors to the inflation uptick were the transport, food, and non-alcoholic beverages indexes.

The Palace reaffirmed its commitment to closely monitor inflationary pressures and implement responsive policies to ensure that price increases remain under control as the country heads into the final quarter of the year.