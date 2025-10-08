Ombudsman’s office prepares for Remulla’s arrival

The Office of the Ombudsman was bustling with activity Wednesday morning as staff prepared for the arrival of newly appointed Ombudsman Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla.

Tarpaulins congratulating and welcoming Remulla were set up in front of the agency’s gate and building, while glass doors and windows were cleaned. Security personnel, accompanied by K-9 units, patrolled the area as some visitors and clients took selfies with the tarpaulins.

Remulla succeeds former Ombudsman Samuel Martires, whose term ended July 27. Prior to his appointment, Remulla served as secretary of the Department of Justice.

As part of the agency’s transition, a DOJ undersecretary will serve as officer in charge of the department. Meanwhile, Palace press officer Claire Castro denied rumors circulating about her being tapped as the next justice secretary.

“We don’t know where that came from, there is no truth to that,” Castro said.

(Hindi po natin alam saan nagsimula ‘yan, Wala pong katotohanan ‘yan)

Among the priorities Remulla has emphasized in his new role is ensuring transparency in the operations of the Office of the Ombudsman, a move welcomed by Malacañang.

“We heard Secretary Boying Remulla say that his appointment as Ombudsman must come with transparency, and that those who should be held accountable must indeed be held accountable,” Castro said.

“Ombudsman Remulla’s mandate is to work for the entire country, not just for a single sector or a specific group of Filipinos,” she added.

Remulla is expected to take his oath on Thursday, 9 October, and report for work Friday at the Ombudsman central office in Quezon City.