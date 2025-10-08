Meghan Markle mocked for ‘Zoolander’ walk at Paris Fashion Week

Meghan Markle made her highly publicized return to the fashion scene at Paris Fashion Week, but not without sparking online chatter for what netizens dubbed her “Zoolander” runway walk for the cameras.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, shared a series of behind-the-scenes posts showing her front-row appearance, where she mingled with top fashion executives, practiced her French, and enjoyed fries with her glam team. Her representatives proudly noted that the trip marked her first time attending fashion shows in over a decade.

However, social media quickly reacted to her slow-motion strut and over-the-shoulder poses, with some comparing the moment to Ben Stiller’s satirical model character, Derek Zoolander.

Despite the online jabs, Meghan appeared unfazed—beaming through the Paris weekend as she embraced her long-awaited fashion comeback with confidence and flair.