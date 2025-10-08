Central Luzon police seize high-powered guns, arrest tanod for illegal arms sale

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Authorities in Central Luzon have intensified their crackdown on loose firearms, seizing several high-powered weapons in Tarlac and arresting a barangay tanod for illegal arms dealing in Pampanga, both on 7 October.

In Tarlac, operatives from the San Manuel Municipal Police Station successfully implemented a search warrant in Barangay San Agustin, San Manuel, leading to the confiscation of various firearms and ammunition.

The target of the operation, a 55-year-old farmer, was served Search Warrant No. 009-25 issued by Hon. Luis C. Velasquez of RTC Branch 105, Paniqui, Tarlac, for alleged violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act (RA 10591). Seized from the suspect’s possession were a caliber 9mm ARMSCOR pistol, a caliber .380 Colt pistol, an airgun rifle, assorted ammunition, a CO₂ tank, a black bandolier, and a holster for a .380 pistol.

PRO3 Director PBGen. Rogelio I. Peñones Jr. commended the team, saying the operation reinforces the PNP’s commitment to eradicating loose firearms.

“Hindi tayo pwede magsawalang-bahala lang dahil pangunahing layunin natin lagi ang safety ng ating mga residente,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Pampanga, a barangay tanod identified as “alias Derwin” was apprehended in a buy-bust operation for selling loose firearms in Barangay San Jose Apunan, Lubao.

The operation, dubbed Oplan Paglalansag Omega, was conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Bataan Provincial Field Unit under the supervision of CIDG Regional Field Unit 3 Chief Police Colonel Grant Gollod.

Authorities seized a 9mm Llama Minimax9 pistol, a .22 Magnum revolver, a rifle of undetermined caliber, several live ammunition, a smartphone, and the marked buy-bust money from the suspect.

Col. Gollod underscored CIDG’s proactive stance against illegal firearms, saying the unit will continue its vigilant efforts to ensure community safety.