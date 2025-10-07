Senate power struggles erode public trust

Former Integrated Bar of the Philippines president Domingo Egon Cayosa on Tuesday warned that political infighting in the Senate, marked by coup rumors and Senator Ping Lacson’s resignation as Blue Ribbon Committee chair, undermines public trust and weakens the legislature’s role in upholding accountability.

Cayosa said the developments are very revealing, adding, “Baka nga totoo na mayroong tatamaan talaga. Some senators seem to be diverting, covering up, or limiting investigations, and that’s very telling for the institution and for them individually.”

The constitutional expert said the intrigue within the upper chamber “shows the true color of some senators and those in powerful positions,” lamenting that political maneuvering has taken precedence over truth-seeking.

He said, “It’s become like Game of Thrones—leaders keep changing, but no one wants to face responsibility or genuinely pursue the truth.”

Cayosa stressed that such power plays damage the Senate’s credibility, particularly in light of Lacson’s decision to step down. “We’ve seen confidence in the way the Senate has been conducting its inquiries,” Cayosa noted, adding that the chamber risks losing that confidence if investigations are politicized.

Citizens was also urged to express their disapproval of self-serving politics. “It’s good that some Filipinos are showing that the people don’t support these kinds of actions,” he said.

On calls for a “national reset” or snap elections by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, Cayosa was blunt: “That’s unconstitutional. The one who proposed it is a lawyer—he should know that,” he said.

Cayosa described Cayetano’s suggestion as “political noise” aimed at derailing ongoing inquiries and accountability efforts. “Instead of floating unconstitutional ideas, they should simply focus on doing their jobs,” Cayosa said.

He also expressed hope that the Senate’s investigations—particularly those on flood control projects—would continue despite the leadership change. “The Senate and the ICC operate differently,” he said. “But both are meant to find the truth. The Senate should not abandon that duty.”