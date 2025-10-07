Power back in 24 Masbate barangays after 'Opong'

MASBATE PROVINCE — Power has been restored in 24 barangays across Masbate as the province continues to recover from the devastation of Severe Tropical Storm “Opong” (international name Bualoi), the Masbate Electric Cooperative, Inc. (MASELCO) reported Monday.

Of the 328 barangays under MASELCO’s coverage, only 7.32 percent have regained electricity so far. The restored areas include 10 barangays in Masbate City, six in Mobo, three each in Mandaon and Uson, and one barangay each in Balud and Cataingan.

“MASELCO linemen and Task Force teams are working tirelessly to restore power to all affected areas,” the cooperative said in a social media update, adding that more repair teams have been deployed to speed up restoration.

MASELCO urged residents to exercise caution as crews continue post-storm repairs.

“Do not touch or attempt to fix any wires near your home; doing so can cause severe electric shock, injury, or even death,” it warned, appealing for “patience, understanding, and cooperation” while work continues.

Masbate was among the hardest-hit provinces when Opong battered parts of the country last month, toppling transmission poles and damaging distribution lines. The cooperative estimated total damage to its power infrastructure at PHP390.3 million.

Restoration efforts are ongoing as MASELCO races to fully re-energize the province in the coming days.