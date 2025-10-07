Mrs. Universe 2023 Gadiana’s message to new queen: ‘Heart Is True Beauty’

As the world gathers for this year’s Mrs. Universe 2025 coronation, reigning queen Meranie Pabular Gadiana took to social media to pen a touching message that goes beyond crowns and pageantry — a letter that captures the true essence of what it means to be a woman of purpose.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, the Filipina beauty queen, advocate, and global ambassador reflected on the deeper meaning of the Mrs. Universe journey — one that celebrates not just glamour, but grit, grace, and growth.

“Many see the glamour, the gowns, the stage lights, and the beautiful smiles. But behind all of that lies hard work, discipline, exhaustion, and courage,” she wrote. “Pageantry is not just about outer beauty. It is about resilience, character, and grace under pressure.”

Meranie, who made history for the Philippines when she won the Mrs. Universe crown in 2023, shared how every woman in the competition carries her own powerful story — of sacrifice, faith, and perseverance.

“Every woman on that stage tonight carries a story — stories of strength, purpose, and perseverance. Some have faced heartbreak, challenges, and doubt, yet they rise with confidence and faith. That’s what makes a true queen,” she expressed. “Not just a crown on her head but the kindness, humility, and heart she brings into every room.”

A Message of Sisterhood and Grace

In her post, Gadiana reminded the over 100 contestants from around the world that the Mrs. Universe stage is not a battlefield, but a shared space of empowerment and unity.

“To all 100+ incredible women from around the world, remember you are all winners. You’ve already proven your strength, your purpose, and your beauty inside and out. The crown may go to one, but the inspiration you bring to others will always shine far beyond the spotlight.”

Her message, filled with empathy and encouragement, reflects the global sisterhood that the Mrs. Universe organization has long stood for — a platform where women’s voices, advocacies, and achievements transcend competition.

Beyond the Crown

Meranie’s reign has been marked by her unwavering advocacy for women’s empowerment, family values, and global unity, inspiring others to find strength in compassion and purpose in service. Her message to the next queen serves not only as a farewell note but as a passing of wisdom to those continuing the mission she once carried onstage.

“So tonight, as you walk that stage, stay humble, stay kind, and stay true to who you are,” she ended. “Because the most beautiful thing a woman can wear is her heart.”

With those words, Meranie Pabular Gadiana reminds the world that while crowns may glitter, it is character that truly shines — and that the power of a queen lies not in her victory, but in her voice, her heart, and her ability to uplift others.