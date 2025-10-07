Frasco lauds Cebu’s faith and unity, cruise tourists’ $16K donation after deadly quake

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco commended the “strength of spirit” of Cebuanos in the aftermath of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu, praising both local resilience and the generosity of cruise ship passengers who raised $16,000 for victims.

In an interview on Radyo Pilipinas’ Front and Center on Monday, Frasco reflected on how Cebu has repeatedly overcome calamities through faith and collective action.

“Cebu has been through so much… from Yolanda, to COVID-19, to Super Typhoon Odette—I was mayor at the time—to the earthquake now, and what I have always seen in the Cebuanos is a deep sense of faith,” she said.

She highlighted the unity that defines Cebuanos during crises. “That’s the reason why there’s so many people that have really volunteered their time and resources, because that is the Cebuano way: that we come together, we unite, we help each other in times of difficulty and trial,” she added.

Among those who extended assistance were passengers aboard the Villa Vie MV Odyssey cruise ship, which docked in Cebu on October 5. The tourists—who hailed from the United States, India, South Africa, Greece, and Romania—personally informed Frasco that they pooled $16,000 in donations for quake relief.

“This is a very encouraging and touching gesture on the part of our tourists who have the heart for our local communities that have been severely affected,” Frasco said. “Little tidbits of information like this really give you hope in the goodness of humanity.”

The quake, which claimed 71 lives and injured more than 500 people, also destroyed infrastructure and tourism facilities across the province. According to Department of Tourism data, 123 tourism establishments and seven heritage sites were damaged, while 1,206 tourism workers were displaced.

Frasco personally distributed P3,000 in financial aid from her own funds to 77 affected tourism workers—30 in Medellin, 26 in Bogo City, and 21 in San Remigio. The DOT will also endorse displaced workers to the Department of Labor and Employment for inclusion in the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

She said that the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), together with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), has begun assessing the damage to centuries-old churches and other heritage sites.

“To manage expectations, it will not be immediate,” Frasco explained. “The law requires a thorough assessment by both the NHCP and NCCA, and TIEZA will provide funding assistance from travel tax collections.”

The assessment and procurement processes may take up to six months, she added. “I honestly don’t think that repairs can be done to its fullest within the year. But we’re hopeful that at the very least, repairs can begin within the term of the President,” Frasco said.