Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Someone has a crush on you but is too shy to say it. Be open to subtle gestures.

Health: Eat oatmeal or bananas in the morning for energy and digestion.

Career: You are seeing improvement in your work. Keep up the good habits.

Wealth: You may earn extra income from a small task.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 3

Advice: Place a blue pouch inside your work bag to protect income from delays or miscommunication.