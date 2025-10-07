Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Someone has a crush on you but is too shy to say it. Be open to subtle gestures.
Health: Eat oatmeal or bananas in the morning for energy and digestion.
Career: You are seeing improvement in your work. Keep up the good habits.
Wealth: You may earn extra income from a small task.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 3
Advice: Place a blue pouch inside your work bag to protect income from delays or miscommunication.
OX
Love: If there is a misunderstanding, today is a good day to resolve it quietly and sincerely.
Health: Drink lemon water in the morning for cleansing.
Career: Your performance will be noticed. Stay disciplined.
Wealth: Luck is on your side in daily sales or repeat customers.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 6
Advice: Place a red ribbon in the cash drawer to maintain an energetic flow of income.
TIGER
Love: Someone may talk to you about closure. Listen, even if it hurts.
Health: Eat hot soup if your body feels weak.
Career: You need to finish something before taking on more tasks.
Wealth: Hold off on luxury spending and focus on essentials.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 2
Advice: Place a yellow coin on top of your notepad for clarity in financial decisions.
RABBIT
Love: If you think about someone all day, chances are they are thinking of you too.
Health: Exercise for at least 10 minutes in the morning. It helps with focus.
Career: Expect a message from a former client or coworker. Open it right away.
Wealth: You may receive a tip or extra sales today.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 4
Advice: Place a green stone on top of your work notebook to keep luck flowing in productivity.
DRAGON
Love: If you are ready to move on, remove things that remind you of the past.
Health: Relax at night. Play calming music while resting.
Career: A schedule change is coming. Do not stress; just plan.
Wealth: Small earnings today can grow if you stay consistent.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 5
Advice: Place a white crystal near your business documents for clarity in transactions.
SNAKE
Love: An old flame may suddenly reach out. Are you ready for the questions?
Health: Avoid late-night snacks if you are having trouble sleeping.
Career: Guidance may come from a mentor or elder.
Wealth: You may receive cash back, a rebate, or a free item.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 1
Advice: Place a gold coin on top of receipts to recover expenses and grow income.
HORSE
Love: If you are both serious, today is a good day to plan your future together.
Health: Drink tea with honey for your throat and voice.
Career: Someone will give you a chance. Take it.
Wealth: A deal may be finalized today.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 7
Advice: Place a yellow pouch on your desk to speed up the completion of income-generating tasks.
GOAT
Love: Even if your relationship feels quiet, it does not mean there is a problem. You may just both be tired.
Health: Eat whole foods and avoid instant meals.
Career: Be alert for small errors. Review before submitting.
Wealth: A good day to check due dates and bills.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 8
Advice: Place a green charm on your calendar to boost timing in income and collections.
MONKEY
Love: A gentle show of affection could lead to a deep conversation. Do not waste it.
Health: Drink coconut juice or herbal tea in the afternoon.
Career: New schedules or adjustments may come. Stay flexible.
Wealth: A payment may be delayed, but it will arrive.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 6
Advice: Place a red ribbon on the side of your phone to attract luck in calls, bookings and referrals.
ROOSTER
Love: If you have doubts, do not make a move yet. Clarity is better than false hope.
Health: A good day to clean your room or workspace.
Career: A new task is coming. Show your skills.
Wealth: Luck is on your side in service-based income.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 9
Advice: Place a white notebook under your bag to make it easier for luck to follow while traveling.
DOG
Love: Give time to someone important. They may not ask, but they still hope for it.
Health: Avoid sweet drinks if you feel bloated.
Career: An opportunity within your team may open up. Speak up if you are interested.
Wealth: You may receive an advance or partial payment.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 4
Advice: Place a green pouch under your work table to attract support and sustenance from your surroundings.
PIG
Love: A new beginning awaits if you allow an old chapter to close.
Health: Avoid fried food. Opt for steamed dishes or soup.
Career: Someone may show interest in your project. Go ahead and pitch it.
Wealth: A good day to open a new envelope for a mini savings goal.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 5
Advice: Place lucky Chinese coins inside your notebook to align ideas and luck with your daily goals.