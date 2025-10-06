Kitchen apprentice shares experience working in France

“When I was a kid, he used to tell me that when I grew up, he would build a restaurant for me. I would be the chef and he would be my kitchen assistant,” she recalled. “As I grew older, I began experimenting in the kitchen, trying out recipes I found online.”

Her desire to pursue Culinary Arts grew deeper as it became more than just a hobby. It served as a creative outlet where she could be her authentic self and showcase her craftsmanship through flavorful cuisines.

It was her dad who painted a mental image of her potential future in the world of gastronomy. She carried this vision with her during her college days in the Benilde School of Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management (SHRIM).

“When I graduated, it was still a method of self-expression for me. It’s something I’m still learning about. I’m grateful to my father for having such an impact on my journey and passion for cooking,” Debalocos explained.

For her career goal to take flight, Debalocos chased an internship overseas. Though Canada was her first choice, the plan did not materialize and she had to search for another place elsewhere.

“Through the Benilde International Hospitality Management (IHM) internship program, which exclusively sends IHM students to France, I was offered a slot for the Lourdes internship,” she noted.

In the little town of miracles, Debalocos was assigned to Hotel Saint Sauveur where she was tasked to welcome guests, answer inquiries, handle customer payments, and restaurant organization. At times when need be, she served food and drinks, and keep the tables clean and tidy.

“Working in a different country allowed me to acquire unique skills, notably in cross-cultural communication, as well as get new perspectives on my field of expertise,” she stated. “I wanted to push myself by moving outside of my comfort zone and immersing myself in a new culture. It encouraged me to take more responsibility for my personal and professional development, make my own decisions, manage my daily life, and become more independent.”

Debalocos’ stint abroad was not all glitz and glamor. Miles away from home, she was faced with language barrier issues, cultural differences and occasional homesickness. But these challenges only made her more strong-willed.

“They either spoke Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, or French,” she shared. “Being separated from family, friends and the comforts of home was difficult, especially during the holidays. As time passed, I met Filipinos who taught me a lot, particularly on resilience and adaptability.”

One of her most unforgettable experiences was being on duty on New Year’s Eve when she had a chance to demonstrate her skills to the hotel owner’s family and other VIP guests. All her perseverance paid off when the management of Hotel Saint Sauveur offered her a job.

“Landing this job overseas demands an extensive amount of understanding, patience and flexibility,” Debalocos said. “I am continuously improving my French language skills and demonstrate a willingness to immerse myself in their culture.”

Looking back, Debalocos was grateful for the internship program, which endowed her with practical experience in a global setting. It gave her the platform to apply the theoretical knowledge she learned in school to real-world scenarios.

“It was a stepping stone toward reaching my goals and dreams in life,” she claimed. “It allowed me to get exposure to international work culture, the necessary experience and a better grasp of the global hospitality industry.”

In moments of doubt, her faith taught her that she wouldn’t be placed in a situation she couldn’t handle. She likewise believes when life takes an unexpected turn, one must be brave enough to take risks and explore new possibilities.

“Embrace the journey, even when it feels difficult or uncertain. Believe that every obstacle presents an opportunity to become stronger and wiser,” Debalocos advised. “Remember that as one door closes, another opens, often leading to something even bigger and better. In the end, everything you go through will be worth it.”