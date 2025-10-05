Volvo puts 1-M plug-in hybrids on road

Volvo Cars has crossed a milestone in its shift toward electrification, with the one millionth plug-in hybrid (PHEV) reaching customers last month.
For over a decade, Volvo has been building plug-in hybrids, starting in 2012 with a diesel-powered V60 estate. At one point, it was the only carmaker in the world to offer a PHEV version of every model in its lineup. Today, it sells PHEVs alongside a growing number of fully electric models, giving buyers options as the transition to full electrification continues.
The Swedish brand has seen strong demand for its electrified lineup, particularly the XC60 and XC90. Both models were refreshed last year, boosting their appeal in key markets like Sweden, the United States and China. In fact, the XC60 topped Europe’s PHEV sales charts in 2024 and has led the global premium segment for three straight years.
Company data also shows that Volvo PHEVs are often driven much like full EVs, especially in cities. On average, owners use electric-only driving for about half of their total time behind the wheel.
Locally, Volvo Philippines introduced the updated XC60 and XC90 with plug-in hybrid powertrains this year, strengthening its electrified portfolio in the market.
Globally, PHEVs accounted for 23 percent of Volvo’s sales in the first half of 2025, up from around 46,000 units sold in 2019 to more than 177,000 units in 2024. This growth helped Volvo achieve the highest share of PHEV sales among traditional premium automakers.
In China, Volvo recently rolled out the XC70 SUV, its first long-range plug-in hybrid capable of more than 200 kilometers on a single charge under CLTC testing.
Volvo’s executives say hybrids will continue to play a key role as the company moves toward its all-electric future. “Our plug-in hybrid cars are a crucial bridge towards that future for those customers who are not yet ready to go fully electric,” said Erik Severinson, Volvo’s chief commercial officer. He added that the company will keep updating its hybrid models while charging infrastructure catches up worldwide.