Volvo puts 1-M plug-in hybrids on road

Volvo Cars has crossed a milestone in its shift toward electrification, with the one millionth plug-in hybrid (PHEV) reaching customers last month.

For over a decade, Volvo has been building plug-in hybrids, starting in 2012 with a diesel-powered V60 estate. At one point, it was the only carmaker in the world to offer a PHEV version of every model in its lineup. Today, it sells PHEVs alongside a growing number of fully electric models, giving buyers options as the transition to full electrification continues.

The Swedish brand has seen strong demand for its electrified lineup, particularly the XC60 and XC90. Both models were refreshed last year, boosting their appeal in key markets like Sweden, the United States and China. In fact, the XC60 topped Europe’s PHEV sales charts in 2024 and has led the global premium segment for three straight years.