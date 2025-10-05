Virtual speed

Toyota Motor Philippines has named the top 40 players who will compete in the quarterfinals of the 2025 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing eSports GT Championship.
More than 250 racers from different parts of the country joined the qualifying round. Each participant recorded their fastest lap around the Suzuka East Short Course in Gran Turismo 7 using the Toyota Supra RZ’20. From that group, only 40 advanced to the quarterfinals, which will take place on October 11 at Ayala Malls Manila Bay.
The list includes some of the fastest names in the local sim racing scene, such as Enzo Ison, Matthew Spencer Ang and Victor Lorenzo Ancheta. Their lap times were all within a fraction of a second, which highlights how close the competition is this year. Also in the lineup are Corwin Josiah Mercado, Russo Gabriel Formoso, Jether Miole, Jon Steven Chua and Michael Vincent Velasquez. Among the rest of the finalists are Elizabeth Mae Gumila, the only woman in the top 40, and several returning contenders from past TGR eSports seasons.
From the quarterfinals, 20 racers will advance to the semifinals on 12 October. The top 10 will then compete later in the day for the national championship title. The winners will represent the Philippines in the TGR Asia eSports GT Championship.
Fans who attend the event can look forward to intense races and other activities such as sim racing rigs, game booths, and GR merchandise for sale. Toyota will also feature car displays that include the GR Yaris, GR Supra, and GR 86. The Vios and Tamaraw one-make race cars from the 2025 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Philippine Cup will also be part of the showcase.
“We congratulate the sim racers who made it to the quarterfinals and look forward to seeing them push their limits further at the live event at Ayala Malls Manila Bay. We invite everyone to come experience the thrilling world of eSports with us this October,” Elvin Luciano, Toyota Motor Philippines vice president for Marketing Services, said.
The TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Philippines eSports GT Championship 2025 is sanctioned by the Automobile Association Philippines.