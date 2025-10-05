Sharing in caring for the oceans

Every sack of waste removed is a step toward healthier marine ecosystems and a cleaner future.

That’s how Phoenix Petroleum senior vice president Atty. Raymond Zorrilla described the accomplishments of employees in their annual participation to the International Coastal Cleanup Day on 20 September.

Phoenix Philippines Foundation organized the company’s workers to clean up 10 coastal sites near the company’s depots and LPG plants across the country. They filled up 316 sacks with plastic waste and other trash in the cleanups in Batangas, Bacolod, Aklan, Davao, General Santos, Villanueva, Zamboanga, Iligan and Cebu.