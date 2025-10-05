Phl acceleration in Asia’s digital race pushed

The Philippines remains at a critical stage in its digital development, trailing its Asian neighbors in the telecommunications infrastructure needed to meet rising demand, according to industry data.

As of 2025, the Philippines operates fewer than 38,000 cell sites, far short of the estimated 50,000 required to adequately serve its more than 113 million mobile users.

By comparison, Indonesia runs more than 121,000 sites, Vietnam has about 90,000, and Myanmar has already surpassed the Philippines in tower density.

This gap continues to impact the reliability of mobile and internet services nationwide.

Globe, a major telecommunications provider, reported its mobile network covers 96.13 percent of the Philippine population, serving more than 106 million people.

However, about 4.2 million Filipinos remain outside of reliable coverage.

Carl Cruz, Globe president and CEO, said expanding the network is key to national progress.

“Every tower we build brings Filipinos closer to opportunity, better education, stronger businesses, and more connected communities,” Cruz said. “Expanding our network is how we ensure the Philippines stays competitive in Asia’s digital future.”

To bridge the connectivity gap, Globe has intensified its network build-out, as in the first quarter of 2025 alone, the company rolled out 487 new towers, upgraded nearly 4,000 sites with LTE technology and activated 235 additional 5G sites.

Its 5G network now supports more than 9.5 million devices across the country.

The company's push includes Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas, or GIDAs, where 600 operational sites are currently live, with a goal of reaching 700 by the end of the year.

Industry-wide plans between 2025 and 2028 aim to bring more than 1,000 new towers to these underserved communities.

These efforts are backed by major capital spending. In 2024, Globe invested P56.2 billion, with the bulk directed toward strengthening and expanding its network.

Despite the investment, challenges remain. Globe has called for streamlined permitting processes, easier site acquisition and an end to local restrictions that continue to slow down infrastructure deployment.

The company stressed that expanding tower density and improving service reliability are central to positioning the Philippines competitively in the global digital economy.