Mitsubishi donates Strada to UPLB

The University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) has received a Mitsubishi Strada Athlete pickup truck from Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC), boosting the university’s efforts under its DUNONG Nutri-Nurture project. The donation was formalized during a signing and turnover ceremony held at MMPC’s plant in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.
Representatives from both institutions gathered to mark the partnership. MMPC was represented by chairman Noriaki Hirakata, president and CEO Ritsu Imaeda, Corporate Division head Tomoyasu Moriya, vice presidents Jemabel Boncajes and Marfel Mancheta, and first vice president Edwin Dellosa. Representing UPLB were Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Janette Malata-Silva, College of Human Ecology Dean Jennifer Amparo, DUNONG Program Coordinator Rosario Bantayan, Nutri-Nurture Project Leader and Institute of Human Nutrition and Food (IHNF) Director Liezl Atienza and IHNF faculty members Paul Bagabaldo, Von Ryan Ebron and Ann Cayetano.
In his message, MMPC chairman Hirakata spoke about Mitsubishi’s long-standing support for education, citing the company’s internship and training programs. “This partnership with UPLB is another step forward in our commitment to learning and development,” he said.
Program coordinator Bantayan shared an overview of the DUNONG initiative and encouraged more groups to support its education and nutrition projects. Meanwhile, Project Leader Atienza highlighted how the Nutri-Nurture component empowers communities through training and feeding programs in Laguna.
First vice president Dellosa described the collaboration as “close to our hearts” because it bridges two key areas, mobility and community development. He said the Strada Athlete donation would help reach more children and families in need.
MMPC president Imaeda echoed this sentiment, noting that the company’s role goes beyond manufacturing vehicles. “We want to drive change not only on the road, but also in schools and communities,” he said. “This donation represents our continued investment in a stronger and healthier Philippines.”
On behalf of the university, vice chancellor Malata-Silva expressed deep gratitude to MMPC. She said the vehicle would be a “vital tool” for extending the reach of UPLB’s programs to more communities. “This partnership reminds us that shared goals can create hope and opportunity for our learners,” she added.
MMPC Corporate Division head Moriya closed the ceremony by underscoring the importance of working together. “Although we come from different sectors, this partnership proves that collaboration makes our impact greater and longer-lasting,” he said.
The Mitsubishi Strada Athlete, known for its tough performance and versatility, will be used by the Nutri-Nurture team to deliver meals, supplies, and educational materials to schools and communities across Laguna.