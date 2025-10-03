Stronger bones, stronger future

When we think of growing older, we often picture gray hair, reading glasses, or slower steps. What we do not always see is what is happening inside our bodies.

Osteoporosis — often called the “silent thief” — weakens bones over time without symptoms, until a fracture suddenly exposes its devastating effects.

Lolo Johnny’s story: A personal reminder

I remember my mom’s uncle — my grand uncle — Lolo Johnny, as a man full of energy and love. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who filled family gatherings with music from his ukulele, even in his later years.

Before we could make a visit to see him in Hawaii, he suffered a fall that broke his hip. Despite his spirit, he never fully recovered and passed away soon after.

His story is not unique. Hip fractures are among the most serious complications of osteoporosis. They can rob people of independence, mobility, and as in Lolo Johnny’s case, even life itself.