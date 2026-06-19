84 Years Old and Swimming from Strength to Strength

He joined the Oceanman Global Swim Series last 6 December 2025 in Dubai. There were only six of them in the 75 years old and up category. The organizer was surprised that he was way older than the other participants in his division as most of them were in their 70s. The Oceanman qualifying round was in Siargao on 4 April 2025, where he competed along with more than 500 athletes from 35 countries. Despite strong ocean currents, he finished the two-kilometer swim in two hours, five minutes. He also joined the Ironman Triathlon in August 2024 with two teammates, all of them from the Brotherhood of Christian Businessmen and Professionals (BCBP). Their triathlon team name was BCBP Brothers.