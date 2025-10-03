From story to action: New book inspires families to commit to responsible pet ownership

“Responsible pet ownership is about more than just meeting basic needs,” shared Ann Madelene Garcia, Pet Specialty Retail head at Royal Canin Philippines. “It’s about recognizing the unique personalities of our pets, providing the right nutrition and creating an environment where they feel safe and loved. By teaching these values early, we empower families, especially young children to make informed decisions and build lasting bonds with their pets.”

At the heart of the storybook are essential aspects of responsible pet ownership: ensuring pets receive proper nutrition suited to their needs, regular health checkups and preventive care, a safe and nurturing home environment, positive socialization with people and other animals and continuous learning for families to stay informed about pet care.

“Bringing home a pet is a life-changing moment,” said Gerard Poa, Market head of Royal Canin Philippines. “Our responsibility as a community is to ensure every pet is cared for with love and respect. By starting with children, we can inspire empathy and lifelong habits that ensure pets are truly treated as family members.”

Responsible pet ownership begins from the very first thought of becoming a pet owner, especially for children who seek companionship from pets. By introducing children to the joys and responsibilities of caring for cats and dogs through relatable stories, the brand aims to instill values and habits that last a lifetime. Welcome Home, Rocky & Charlie! highlights everyday lessons that help families and kids alike understand what it truly means to welcome pets into their home and how to take care of them responsibly.