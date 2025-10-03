Child molester collared

Authorities arrested an individual for allegedly abusing a 10-year-old girl in Barangay Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City. The accused was identified only by the alias Ondoy and initial investigation showed that the victim was invited by her friend to go to the suspect’s house and was encouraged to have a massage with the suspect in exchange for P20.

Reports disclosed that the suspect was watching obscene videos from his mobile phone while he was being massaged by the victim, and ordered the victim’s friend to buy a snack.

The victim was about to go with her friend but the suspect stopped her and closed the door and committed the alleged sexual abuse.

The victim managed to escape and immediately reported the incident to his family and police, who responded immediately until the suspect was arrested early Thursday morning.

The suspect is currently detained at the custodial facility of the Pasig City Police Station while appropriate charges are being readied before the Pasig City Prosecutor’s Office.