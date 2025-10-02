DMW: 60 OFWs on death row abroad under close monitoring

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said it continues to monitor around 60 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) on death row in different countries, with Saudi Arabia and Malaysia recording the most number of cases.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac on Thursday clarified that no executions involving Filipinos have been scheduled so far but noted that such cases are unpredictable.

“We do not know of anything like that yet [scheduled executions], we’re still monitoring the cases together with the DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs), we’re still closely monitoring because of the nature of executions, unfortunately, is such that we also cannot know when they will take place,” Cacdac said.

“What I do know is we’re trying our best to stay in close coordination with the different host countries where we have death row cases.”

Most of the cases are related to drug offenses and crimes against persons, including murder.

On the recent case of a Filipina domestic worker sentenced to death in Kuwait, Cacdac said the DMW will file an appeal while ensuring her well-being in detention.

“We are scheduling a visit to ensure her well being and then we will file an appeal. Having said that, I need to of course state that we continue to commiserate and send our sympathies to the Kuwaiti family involved and to the Kuwaiti family as well.”

Cacdac added that agency lawyers remain in contact with the worker, and that he has already met with her family in the Philippines, including her husband and young children. The DMW pledged support through education aid for the children and livelihood assistance for the husband.