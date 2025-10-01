PNP seeks swift validation of ‘Opong’ casualties

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has been directed to assist in the swift and accurate validation of casualties from the devastation of typhoon “Opong,” police officials announced Wednesday.

The directive comes from Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla, who ordered tighter coordination among agencies to report typhoon-related deaths and missing persons to “avoid misinformation and duplication, and provide timely support.”

Acting PNP chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police responders have been tasked with supporting local disaster response councils by documenting recoveries and promptly relaying accurate, validated information to authorities.

“The PNP is involved in documenting recoveries on the ground and immediately relaying validated information to local disaster response councils,” Nartatez said.

“We coordinate with the Office of Civil Defense and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to ensure that casualty reports are verified and cross-checked against missing persons records before they are made official,” he added.

Nartatez acknowledged continuing challenges, including access to remote or severely affected areas due to damaged infrastructure and identifying remains in advanced stages of decomposition.

“Our operations are still ongoing in the hardest-hit areas, particularly where there are still reports of missing individuals,” he said. “These will continue until all measures are exhausted to assist all our countrymen.”

He added that police presence remains vital in evacuation centers and rebuilding efforts, ensuring safety and order as residents begin to recover from the storm’s impact.

As of 30 September, the official death toll from typhoon “Opong” stood at 27, with 14 individuals still reported missing across the Bicol Region, Western Visayas and Eastern Visayas.

The Office of Civil Defense has also confirmed that 15 additional fatalities in Bicol and Eastern Visayas are currently under validation.