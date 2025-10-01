All 12 Filipino crew safe after Gulf of Aden ship attack

All 12 Filipino crew members aboard the Dutch-flagged cargo vessel MV Minervagracht, attacked along the Gulf of Aden, have been confirmed safe, the Department of Migrant Workers said Wednesday.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac said the Filipino seafarers were rescued through international naval operations after the vessel was struck by an explosive device on Sept. 29.

“I will not disclose their location for now, but they have been transported to a safer port, a safer location, and are due to be transported to another location where they will board the plane for home. There is already a flight schedule for their repatriation,” Cacdac said.

He added that two of the Filipino crew sustained injuries—one minor and another serious but not life-threatening. Both are receiving medical treatment.

“They are fit to travel because they were transported from water, from the Gulf of Aden to the safe location that I mentioned. They are fit to be transported. They are just being treated, and their treatment is being prioritized in that particular safe location,” he said.

The seafarers have already been contacted through the Department of Foreign Affairs, which, along with the DMW and the shipowner, is providing assistance.

Cacdac also confirmed that the families of the seafarers in the Philippines have been informed.

Eleven of the 12 are expected to arrive in the Philippines this weekend.

The MV Minervagracht, with a total of 19 crew members including Russians, Ukrainians, Filipinos, and Sri Lankans, was struck by an explosive device that caused a fire and forced the evacuation of its crew.

The ship’s operator, Spliethoff, said the vessel was in international waters southeast of Yemen’s port of Aden when it was hit.