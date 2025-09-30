SCUTTLEBUTT

The positions underscore his mandate to improve the bank’s risk management, ethical compliance, and financial integrity, which are critical pillars in an era of evolving regulatory scrutiny and cyber threats within the Philippine banking sector.

With more than 42 years in banking, Patricio’s career exemplifies seasoned expertise across the private and public domains.

He spent 20 years at Citibank Philippines (1976-1989), rising to vice president, which sharpened his skills in credit analysis and operations; two years (1989-1991) at Citibank Australia as senior risk manager; then back to Cititrust Manila (1991-1995); followed by 17 years at ING Bank Philippines (1995-2012).

Transitioning to public service, he served as executive vice president and chief risk officer at the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) from May 2012 to March 2017.

Most recently, Patricio served as an independent director at CTBC Bank (Philippines) Corp. (formerly Chinatrust Banking Corp.) until 15 July 2025, contributing to board-level oversight of strategy and compliance. His decision to step down reflects a deliberate pivot to this new opportunity, which RCBC has invited him to leverage with his unparalleled acumen.

Notably, his current interlocking positions, including as an independent director at Intellicare Group of Companies and at Unicapital Group of Companies, remain subject to approval by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and other regulators, as per Circular 592.

Patricio’s credentials — an IME degree from De La Salle University in 1974, a master’s in business management from the Asian Institute of Management in 1976, and a fellowship at the Institute of Corporate Directors in 2016 — position him well to be a fiduciary guardian.

His tenure promises to fortify RCBC’s resilience, fostering prudent decision-making that safeguards stakeholders and drives long-term value in the dynamic Philippine financial landscape.