Simple actress gets lifestyle boost, thanks to politician benefactor

This simple actress’ (SA) Instagram glow-up had everybody wondering how she affords the lifestyle despite not having recent projects.

According to rumor mongers, SA is dating a young politician (YP) who just broke up with his actress lover (AL) of five years.

Things got messier recently when AL was thrown out of Valentina’s lair upon the orders of YP. Apparently, AL was with a group of friends, including SA’s professional athlete (PA) of an ex-boyfriend.

AL, who wants to air her frustrations, went online and blamed another woman instead of SA.

Well, SA is no Joan of Arc!