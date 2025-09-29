Marcos orders DSWD to hasten aid to typhoon-hit Masbate—Palace

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ordered the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to hasten the mobilization of relief assistance to the island province of Masbate, which was hard hit by the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm “Opong.”

In a press briefing on Monday, Presidential Communications Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said DSWD officials personally visited several evacuation centers—specifically Nursery Elementary School, Bolo National School, and Milagros National School—to assess the condition of evacuees and identify their immediate needs.

In coordination with the Masbate local government, the DSWD distributed family food packs and provided other essential aid to displaced families.

“Klaro ang nais ng Pangulo: Siguruhin na walang maiiwan sa mga kababayan nating nasalanta ng bagyo,” Castro said.

She underscored the Marcos administration’s commitment to support affected communities not only through immediate disaster response but also throughout the recovery and rehabilitation phases.

Masbate has been placed under a state of calamity due to the widespread damage brought by “Opong,” which has affected at least 16,000 families across the province.