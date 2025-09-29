A playful pursuit of imagination

Conneth Amido has steadily developed his artistic voice through several solo and group exhibitions, with Chasing Stars marking his third solo show. Known for his fearless experimentation with color, form, and materials, Amido often integrates playful surrealist elements that radiate positivity and spark the imagination.
His works encourage reflection on aspiration, struggle, and perseverance, while maintaining a sense of approachable joy that resonates with a wide audience. In this new body of work, Amido channels his pop-surrealist language into an ode to optimism — through whimsical figures, buoyant hues and sculptural flourishes that invite viewers to rediscover the imaginative core that quietly fuels ambition.
The paintings and mixed-media pieces balance childlike wonder with disciplined craftsmanship. Exaggerated characters, recurring star motifs and dreamlike landscapes become metaphors for aspiration: the small acts, unexpected detours, and resilient hope that propel us toward personal goals. Seen across the gallery, his works unfold like a visual pep talk — earnest, witty and subtly mischievous — urging us to chase our brightest impulses without losing sight of the tenderness that makes ambition humane.
Chasing Stars runs from 27 September to 13 October at The Artologist, Unit 625, Level 6, Shangri-La Plaza Main Wing, Mandaluyong City. Visit www.theartologist.net or call 0916-567-3351/(02) 8696-3244.