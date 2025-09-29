A playful pursuit of imagination

Conneth Amido has steadily developed his artistic voice through several solo and group exhibitions, with Chasing Stars marking his third solo show. Known for his fearless experimentation with color, form, and materials, Amido often integrates playful surrealist elements that radiate positivity and spark the imagination.

His works encourage reflection on aspiration, struggle, and perseverance, while maintaining a sense of approachable joy that resonates with a wide audience. In this new body of work, Amido channels his pop-surrealist language into an ode to optimism — through whimsical figures, buoyant hues and sculptural flourishes that invite viewers to rediscover the imaginative core that quietly fuels ambition.