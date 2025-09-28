Mitsubishi opens new dealership in Ilocos Sur

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) has added another branch to its network with the opening of a dealership in Bantay, Ilocos Sur. The outlet, run by NAMCO Sur Corporation, is the group’s second Mitsubishi facility and the 68th 3S dealership in the country, offering sales, service and spare parts.

The new dealership is located along the National Highway in Barangay Bulag, an area already known as an automotive hub in Ilocos Sur. Built on a 2,043-square-meter lot, the site has a floor area of 1,865 square meters. Its showroom can display four to five vehicles at a time, while the service area is equipped with seven bays for regular maintenance and repair work. Customers will also find a lounge and parking spaces designed to make visits more convenient.

According to MMPC, the branch is positioned to serve not just Bantay but also motorists from nearby towns in the province. For NAMCO Sur Corporation, the new dealership is a chance to bring its services closer to Ilocano customers.

“As a long-time partner of MMPC, we are excited to expand our reach in the north with the opening of a new dealership in Bantay, Ilocos Sur,” Johanson Chua, president of NAMCO Sur Corporation, said. “This allows us to serve our customers on a much greater scale — a testament to our commitment to bringing top-notch sales and exceptional after-sales experience to our fellow Ilocanos.”

The opening of the Bantay dealership strengthens MMPC’s presence in Northern Luzon, an area seen as a growing market for the brand.