MG New Energy Tour rolls out nationwide

MG Motor Philippines has set in motion the MG New Energy Tour, a nationwide roadshow and test drive series designed to bring the brand’s latest innovations, technology, and British heritage closer to Filipinos.

The tour officially kicked off in Iloilo, where from 26 to 28 September, mallgoers at SM City Iloilo got the first glimpse of MG’s electrified lineup. The opening leg featured the MG Cyberster, the brand’s first all-electric sports car, and the MG ZS Hybrid+, along with other new energy vehicles. Visitors also experienced the Interactive Hybrid Visual Module, which demonstrated how MG’s hybrid system seamlessly shifts between eight driving modes, from full electric to hybrid to pure engine power.

The Iloilo debut combined a car display, test drives, and family-friendly activities, while also giving guests access to exclusive promos such as up to P400,000 in savings on select MG new energy models and zero-percent interest financing for up to 60 months with a 20 percent down payment.

“With the MG New Energy Tour, MG Motor Philippines reaffirms its commitment to giving Filipinos not just cars, but smarter, greener, and more dynamic mobility experiences,” Felix Jiang, president of MG Philippines, said. “By combining innovation, interactive showcases, and lifestyle-driven engagements, MG continues to push forward as a global brand that is Made Global, Made Great.”

After Iloilo, the MG New Energy Tour heads south to Davao, where it will set up at SM Ecoland from 17 to 19 October. From there, it moves to SM Seaside in Cebu on 7 to 9 November before making its way to the BGC Amphitheater in Taguig City on 14 November. Each stop will give the public more chances to test drive MG’s future-ready lineup, explore interactive displays, and enjoy lifestyle activities.