Lexus elevates LS

The LS retains its already well-appointed cabin, which means semi-aniline leather, wood trim, four-zone climate control, and the 23-speaker Mark Levinson sound system remain available. What’s new is that heated seats are now standard in both the front and back, a small but welcome update for those who value comfort.

The sportier LS F Sport also gets a visual tweak. Its brake calipers now come in red with a silver Lexus logo, standing out behind the wheels while drawing attention to the serious hardware they cover.

Up front are six-piston, 15.7-inch discs, with ventilated 14.1-inch brakes at the rear. Paired with the sport-tuned adaptive suspension and the optional Lexus Dynamic Handling package, the F Sport continues to be the sharpest LS you can buy.

Powertrain options depend on the market. In Japan, the LS F Sport is sold with a hybrid setup that pairs a 3.5-liter V6 with electric motors for a total of 354 hp. Other markets, such as the US, get a non-hybrid 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 good for 416 hp and 599 Nm of torque, matched with a 10-speed automatic.

The luxury sedan world may not be as crowded as before, but Lexus is clearly intent on keeping the LS relevant. With new colors, more standard features, and just enough sportiness to remind buyers of its performance chops, the 2026 LS still makes its presence felt in a sea of SUVs.