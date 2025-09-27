Rico Monzon: Advocating mental health and education through pageantry

Representing Cavite at Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Philippines 2025, Rico Monzon stands out not only for his charisma and stage presence but also for his heartfelt advocacies that go beyond the glitz of pageantry. For him, joining competitions is more than just wearing crowns and sashes—it’s about telling stories, sparking conversations, and inspiring meaningful change.

A Journey Rooted in Passion and Heritage

When asked what first inspired him to step into the world of pageantry, Rico reflected on how it began with his desire to inspire others.

“What inspired me to enter the world of pageantry is my passion to share my story and inspire the youth. At the same time, I take pride in representing my province, Cavite, while also pursuing my aspirations of being recognized in the entertainment industry as an actor,” he shared.

Rico’s journey started in Canada in 2015 at Mr. Pinoy Times Canada, where he was named 2nd Runner-Up. Now, a decade later, he returns to the Philippine stage, carrying both his Chinese heritage and Filipino pride.

“As I now take part in Mr. Chinatown Philippines 2025, I look forward to immersing myself in my Chinese cultural roots while making meaningful contributions to the Filipino-Chinese community.”

Finding Confidence in Cultural Identity

With years of fashion modeling experience, Rico feels most at home on stage.

“I feel at ease strutting the stage in any type of attire. That’s why I’m most excited about the cultural wear segment during our preliminary competition this coming October 15, 2025 at Okada,” he explained. “It’s meaningful because we’ll get to showcase both our Chinese and Filipino cultural costumes designed from our own ideas and inspirations. For me, hindi lang naman siya fashion; it’s also part of our identity and heritage being celebrated on stage.”

Yet, he also admitted to moments of vulnerability:

“If there’s one segment I feel most nervous about, siguro ‘yung swimwear portion happening at the coronation night on October 26th, 2025 at the New Frontier Theater. It’s a bit out of my comfort zone, but I’m ready to embrace the challenge. Nagpapasalamat din po ako sa guidance at training ng Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Philippines 2025 production team because it reassures me that we’re all in good hands.”

Inspirations Onscreen and Off

As an actor and aspiring filmmaker, Rico finds inspiration in the works of iconic director Quentin Tarantino.

“Someone I really look up to is Quentin Tarantino. I’ve always been a storyteller, and I admire how he fully immerses himself in the film industry to create impactful and unforgettable stories. He inspires me to someday create beautiful films that don’t just entertain, but also inspire.”

He also dreams of mentoring the next generation of artists:

“I also hope to discover and mentor passionate artists in the future, guiding them as they hone their craft. For now, I continue pursuing my path as an actor, working hard to earn recognition not just for myself, but so I can inspire others with all the experience and learnings I have. I truly believe that with hard work, dedication, and the right timing, everything will fall into place.”

Advocacy for Mental Health and Education

Rico’s platform is firmly rooted in causes close to his heart.

“My main advocacy is mental health. Kasi here in the Philippines, hanggang ngayon may stigma pa rin na kapag nagpapakita ka ng emotions, mahina ka. Especially men, we’re always expected to be strong and tough all the time. Pero para sa akin, it’s okay to be expressive, it’s okay to share your thoughts and feelings, and it’s definitely okay not to be okay. Hindi kahinaan ang magpakita ng kahinaan.”

During the pandemic, he used his creativity to raise awareness.

“I even produced and acted in a web series called Quaranflingz on YouTube, where I shared stories like mine and others’ to raise awareness about mental health through storytelling.”

Education is also a key focus of his advocacy work.

“Another advocacy I’m also focusing on is helping out young Filipino children who live in rural areas who don’t have access to good-quality educational resources. Many children can’t afford books, gadgets, and school supplies. I believe every child deserves the chance to learn and dream big for their future. During the pandemic, nakapag fundraising ako with some friends who are influencers and different orgs to provide for them, and I’m really thankful it was a success. Hanggang ngayon, I try to continue supporting in any way I can because I truly believe the youth will be the ones to build the future of our country.”

A Message of Gratitude

For Rico, this journey is not about self-glory but about honoring his community.

“To everyone, I just want to sincerely thank you for all the love and support you’ve given me. Representing Cavite in Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Philippines 2025 is such an honor, and I carry with me not just the pride of my province but also the hope of making the Filipino-Chinese community proud. This pageant is more than just a competition for me; it’s about celebrating culture, heritage, and inspiring others to dream bigger.”

Rico invites everyone to join him on his journey:

“Please join me at the Preliminary Competition on October 15, 2025, at Okada, and at the Coronation Night on October 26, 2025, at The New Frontier Theater. Stay tuned for ticket details and updates on the official Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Philippines pages, and in the meantime, you can already vote for me here: Vote for Rico. Maraming salamat from the bottom of my heart, and I hope to see you all cheering with me as we celebrate unity, diversity, and culture together.”