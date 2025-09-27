ASF info caravan rolls in Bataan

An information caravan on African swine fever (ASF) was held in Bataan on Thursday as part of the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) ongoing efforts to combat ASF.

The event, held in Balanga City, was a collaborative effort between the DA-Bureau of Animal Industry, the DA Regional Field Office 3, Provincial Veterinary Office, and local Bataan government units.

The caravan saw participation from 65 stakeholders, including commercial and backyard hog raisers, meat vendors, and local government officials. This was the second batch of the caravan in Bataan, following a similar session on Wednesday.

Key topics discussed included the National ASF Prevention and Control Program, updates on ASF at the national, regional, and provincial levels, as well as strategies for protecting the hog industry. Additional discussions covered ASF-related FAQs, movement and zoning policies, food safety, and the benefits of registering for animal insurance to further protect livestock.

The goal of the ASF Information Caravan was to ensure that stakeholders receive accurate, relevant information to help them navigate the challenges posed by ASF.