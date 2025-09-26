NBI recommends charges in flood control kickbacks

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has recommended the filing of indirect bribery and malversation of public funds charges against those involved in kickbacks from the anomalous flood control projects.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Friday that the names identified by former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo during Thursday’s Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing will be included in the case.

Ako Bicol Party-list Representative Zaldy Co, Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero, former senator Bong Revilla, former senator and now Makati City Mayor Nancy Binay, Undersecretary Trygve Olaivar of the Department of Education, and Commission on Audit (COA) Commissioner Mario Lipana were tagged by Bernardo.

The DOJ chief confirmed that the Department of Justice has asked the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) to freeze the bank accounts and other assets of those mentioned, pending further investigation.

Remulla also said they will be placed on the Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order to prevent possible flight from the country.

Those implicated have strongly denied the allegations. Co has yet to issue a fresh statement but had earlier denied involvement in any irregularities.

For its part, the Commission on Audit said that Lipana is currently on medical leave and undergoing treatment abroad.