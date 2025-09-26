SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Italian design reimagined for Filipino homes

discover the art of cooking with MIA.
The Italian kitchen and home cabinetry pioneer, Scavolini, recently opened a brand-new flagship showroom in Rockwell, Makati, and it is a whole new mood. 

If your Pinterest board is all about elegant kitchens, lovely bathrooms and decors that shout la dolce vita, you would owant to pin this. 

The new location of Scavolini Philippines, which has moved from its opulent Peninsula Manila site, is an immersive design playground where form, function and daily life meet. Consider areas that are meant to be lived in, collected in and vibed in rather than only admired.

BRING harmony and beauty into your spaces with Mira.
Bathroom design that feels fresh.
Designed by architect duo John and Pauline Sac of 50/53 Architects, the new flagship highlights Scavolini’s role as more than a cabinet maker — it is basically your lifestyle co-creator.

Since 1961, Scavolini has gone from a small workshop in Pesaro, Italy, to being the global name in kitchen, bathroom and home cabinetry. 

Kitchen collections for your mood board

Diesel Open Workshop Industrial but make it chic. A collaboration with Diesel, this line mixes metal frames, smoked glass and textured finishes for kitchens that are as bold as your Spotify playlist.

Libra

Pearlescent finishes and seamless modularity means spaces that flow from kitchen to living room like your favorite Spotify transition. Balanced, refined and very sophisticated.

DIESEL social kitchen brings personality through details.
Formalia

Designed by Vittore Niolu, it is the ultimate multitasker. With sculptural doors and a modular wall system, it adapts to open entertaining, cozy family nights, or even your #workfromkitchen setup.

Mira

Sleek L-shaped profiles, glossy pearl lacquers and a “you-do-you” approach to modularity. Basically, it is as if elegance and flexibility had a baby.

Favilla

Heritage but modern vibes. Warm tones, eco-conscious materials and details that give you that classic Italian hospitality feel — perfect for hosting your barkada dinners.

BATHROOM designed with functionality.
Bathroom collections that double as self-care zones

Diesel Open Workshop has metal shelving, custom washbasins and bold glass accents. Raw yet refined — like your favorite barista’s flat white.

Miko

Minimalist, clean-lined and spa-like. With pearl-effect lacquers and glass finishes, it is where less truly is more.

Tratto
LIBRA
Gym space

Yes, you read that right. Scavolini fuses grooming and fitness in one — think wall bars, modular accessories, and daily wellness built into your bathroom routine.

