Italian design reimagined for Filipino homes

The Italian kitchen and home cabinetry pioneer, Scavolini, recently opened a brand-new flagship showroom in Rockwell, Makati, and it is a whole new mood.

If your Pinterest board is all about elegant kitchens, lovely bathrooms and decors that shout la dolce vita, you would owant to pin this.

The new location of Scavolini Philippines, which has moved from its opulent Peninsula Manila site, is an immersive design playground where form, function and daily life meet. Consider areas that are meant to be lived in, collected in and vibed in rather than only admired.