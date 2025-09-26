Italian design reimagined for Filipino homes

The Italian kitchen and home cabinetry pioneer, Scavolini, recently opened a brand-new flagship showroom in Rockwell, Makati, and it is a whole new mood.
If your Pinterest board is all about elegant kitchens, lovely bathrooms and decors that shout la dolce vita, you would owant to pin this.
The new location of Scavolini Philippines, which has moved from its opulent Peninsula Manila site, is an immersive design playground where form, function and daily life meet. Consider areas that are meant to be lived in, collected in and vibed in rather than only admired.
Designed by architect duo John and Pauline Sac of 50/53 Architects, the new flagship highlights Scavolini’s role as more than a cabinet maker — it is basically your lifestyle co-creator.
Since 1961, Scavolini has gone from a small workshop in Pesaro, Italy, to being the global name in kitchen, bathroom and home cabinetry.
Kitchen collections for your mood board
Diesel Open Workshop Industrial but make it chic. A collaboration with Diesel, this line mixes metal frames, smoked glass and textured finishes for kitchens that are as bold as your Spotify playlist.
Libra
Pearlescent finishes and seamless modularity means spaces that flow from kitchen to living room like your favorite Spotify transition. Balanced, refined and very sophisticated.
Formalia
Designed by Vittore Niolu, it is the ultimate multitasker. With sculptural doors and a modular wall system, it adapts to open entertaining, cozy family nights, or even your #workfromkitchen setup.
Mira
Sleek L-shaped profiles, glossy pearl lacquers and a “you-do-you” approach to modularity. Basically, it is as if elegance and flexibility had a baby.
Favilla
Heritage but modern vibes. Warm tones, eco-conscious materials and details that give you that classic Italian hospitality feel — perfect for hosting your barkada dinners.
Bathroom collections that double as self-care zones
Diesel Open Workshop has metal shelving, custom washbasins and bold glass accents. Raw yet refined — like your favorite barista’s flat white.
Miko
Minimalist, clean-lined and spa-like. With pearl-effect lacquers and glass finishes, it is where less truly is more.
Gym space
Yes, you read that right. Scavolini fuses grooming and fitness in one — think wall bars, modular accessories, and daily wellness built into your bathroom routine.