Europeans to withstand taunts, insults

FARMINGDALE (AFP) — Europe’s golfers said Thursday they are prepared for taunts and insults from American hecklers and the appearance of US President Donald Trump when the 45th Ryder Cup tees off Friday.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry, the 2019 British Open champion, says it’s important not to allow a hostile crowd at Bethpage Black to become a distraction.

“It’s important not to give the crowd too much to cling onto but it’s also important to be yourself. If my emotions do come out, it will be a good thing in certain ways,” the 38-year-old Irishman said.

“I feel like I’m ready to deal with anything that’s given to me over the next few days. I’m looking forward to it. You have to be yourself, do your own thing, try and use it as best you can, allow it to help you as opposed to let it hinder you.”

England’s Tyrrell Hatton, fiery and combustible at the best of times, isn’t sure how he will react if the remarks go beyond a sporting level.

“It’s hard to say until you’re put in that position,” Hatton said.

“Ultimately, I would just try and be true to myself and try and react in a way that’s hopefully the right way to do it.”

Hatton said he is fine with Trump attending the first day.

“It just shows how special the Ryder Cup is and what a sporting event it has become,” Hatton said.

“Trump loves golf, so it’s not really a surprise that he wants to be here and enjoy the atmosphere.”

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick, the 2022 US Open champion, has seen what can happen when hecklers cross the line, his parents deciding against coming to Bethpage in part after a rough outing in 2021.

“They didn’t have a great experience in Whistling Straits,” Fitzpatrick said.

“No denying that they had a bad experience in the past, but there’s no reason why it has to be like that this time.”

Still, Fitzpatrick has spoken about hecklers with his wife Katherine, who is an American.

“We’ve had that conversation between me and her, and she said it doesn’t matter, I’ll be out there, whatever.