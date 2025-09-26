Cozy and comfortable everyday spaces

Step into a way of living defined by simple design, breathable spaces and warm minimalism as Yori, the homegrown flatpack furniture brand built for self-starters, together with SM Home, invites everyone to experience “A Cozy Afternoon with Yori” at the lower ground floor of SM Megamall.

The spaces are functional; they are calming, intentional and deeply personal. Through this event, guests discovered how thoughtful furniture can transform everyday spaces into places of comfort and meaning.

The brand’s signature collections include the Takara, Iku and Satoru series. Each piece embodies versatility that brings character into the home, with subtle inspiration from Japandi design principles.

The Yori showcase will remain open to the public until 3 October. This 10-day retail activation invites mallgoers to discover the collections up close and interact with styled room setups that can elevate your own spaces.