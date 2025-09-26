Bryson, Justin kick off U.S. bid vs Rahm, Hatton

FARMINGDALE (AFP) — Both Ryder Cup captains expect a feisty start to the 45th Ryder Cup on Friday when Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas of the United States meet Europe’s Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton in the opening foursomes match.

The clash will spark what’s expected to be an electric atmosphere with President Donald Trump set to attend day one of the showdown at Bethpage Black, where more than 50,000 spectators are anticipated.

“I’m stoked to be playing with Bryson,” Thomas said after the pairings were announced on Thursday. “Trying to set the tone in that first match is always important.”

Friday’s first foursomes (alternate shot) match will begin at 7:10 am (1110 GMT) with two-time major winners Thomas and DeChambeau against two-time major winner Rahm of Spain and England’s Hatton, who were both unbeaten in Europe’s 2023 win at Rome.

“They are going to be having the crowd excited,” US captain Keegan Bradley said of DeChambeau and Thomas. “They bring a spark to our team.”

“They are both players that like to get the crowd going,” Rahm said. “It will be a very energetic match, but I wouldn’t say Tyrrell and I are short of energy ourselves.”

Europe captain Luke Donald also expects a spirited start.

“They are all going to be pretty feisty,” Donald said. “The buildup of any Ryder Cup is pretty intense. You feel every day getting a little bit spicier.”

“First tee, it’s pure energy. It’s pure passion, but I think my guys are ready for it.”

The European duo and DeChambeau all play in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League.

DeChambeau has said he might try to drive the first green if the wind is with him.

“Bryson thrives under this sort of atmosphere,” Bradley said. “I can see him walking out there just relishing the moment and the chance to get up there and hit that shot.”

Following the first foursomes duel will be Americans Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley, the world number one and world number three respectively, against Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg and England’s Matt Fitzpatrick.

“I’m sure it’s going to be loud,” Fitzpatrick said.

World number two Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and England’s Tommy Fleetwood, 2-0 together in foursomes at Rome, face Americans Harris English and Collin Morikawa in match three.

The last morning foursomes matchup sends Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre and Norway’s Viktor Hovland against Americans Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

Four four-ball matches will begin in the early afternoon.

Sitting out the first session for the US squad will be Sam Burns, Cam Young, Ben Griffin and US Open champion J.J. Spaun while Europe benched England’s Justin Rose, Austrian Sepp Straka, Irishman Shane Lowry and Dane Rasmus Hojgaard.

“They’re not going to play every match,” Donald said. “But they’ll be ready when it’s their turn.”

Cheers amid chaos

The New York crowd is expected to be among the toughest Europe has faced on US soil, but Donald hopes for some support.

“New York is a melting pot,” he said. “We understand the vast majority of the support will be for the US but I think we can find some European cheers in and amongst that chaos as well.”

Fans have already been warned about tighter security measures and several restrictions because Trump will be at the course.

Rain hampered Thursday’s final practice session, soaking the course ahead the competition.

The format includes four morning foursomes matches and four afternoon four-ball matches on Friday and Saturday with 12 concluding Sunday singles matches.

The Americans will need 14.5 points to win the Cup. Europe, winners in 10 of the past 14 meetings, need only 14 of 28 points to retain the trophy.

The US team leads the all-time rivalry 27-15 with two drawn, but Europe lead 12-9 with one drawn since their team was expanded beyond Britain and Ireland in 1979.