BBM signs EO strengthening labor rights

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has issued an executive order adopting new guidelines to protect workers’ rights, fulfilling a key demand of Philippine labor groups.

Executive Order (EO) 97, signed 19 September, formalizes the “Omnibus Guidelines on the Exercise of Freedom of Association and Civil Liberties.”

The move is part of the president’s commitment to “meaningful labor reforms,” according to Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma.

Laguesma announced the order Monday during the launch of a new training program developed by DoLE and the International Labor Organization (ILO) to promote freedom of association.

“This EO gives the Omnibus Guidelines full force of presidential authority, ensuring stronger and more uniform implementation across all agencies,” Laguesma said.

The order directs all government agencies to implement the guidelines by integrating them into their policies, training programs, and educational materials. The move comes after the guidelines were adopted in May following recommendations from ILO supervisory bodies and the ILO High-Level Tripartite Mission.