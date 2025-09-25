Roque takes ASEAN Economic Ministers’ helm

Philippine Trade Secretary Cristina Roque formally assumed the chairmanship of the ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) following the handover of the role from Malaysia’s Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, H.E. Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

The formal turnover took place on 23 September in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where Secretary Roque conveyed the country’s dedication to leading ASEAN into its next stage of economic growth and cooperation.

As ASEAN chairperson for 2026, she said the Philippines would focus on transforming the newly issued ASEAN Community Vision 2045 into concrete opportunities that generate jobs, stimulate innovation, and promote inclusive growth for businesses and people across the region.

“As you conclude your chairmanship, the Philippines is ready to take on the gavel with unwavering commitment and purpose, building on your momentum to lead the region,” Secretary Roque said.

“Let me assure you that the Philippines will uphold the true spirit of ASEAN—fostering development, strengthening bonds, and deepening friendship among its member countries,” she added.

At the turnover ceremony, Roque and her counterparts discussed strengthening regional integration and deepening economic cooperation with a wide range of partners, namely Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Switzerland, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Hong Kong, China.

As the body responsible for advancing the region’s economic agenda, the AEM is composed of trade and economic ministers from the ten ASEAN member states, with Timor-Leste participating as an observer.

Senior officials, sectoral committees, and the High-Level Task Force on ASEAN Economic Integration further support it.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is expected to attend the formal turnover ceremony of the ASEAN Chairmanship to the Philippines from Malaysia at the 47th ASEAN Summit this October.