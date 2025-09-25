Hontiveros pushes to shift flood control funds to public hospital beds

Senator Risa Hontiveros is pushing for the realignment of a portion of the P255 billion flood control funds in the proposed 2026 budget to close the 90,375-bed capacity gap in public hospitals.

Hontiveros issued the call as the Department of Health (DOH) revealed that only 28,153 beds are actually available in public hospitals, when laws provide for up to 118,528 beds nationwide.

"The gap is too wide. Instead of being used in ghost projects, it would be better to just give the DOH the funds to narrow the bed capacity gap," Hontiveros, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, said.

"Even for hospital beds, a catch-up plan is needed. It's about time that Filipino patients stop competing for space and care," she added.

The senator said she hopes Congress can swiftly convert a portion of flood control funds into hospital capacity, pointing out that Malacañang had earlier included DOH programs in its “menu” of agencies that could benefit from realignment.

Among those mentioned are the Health Facilities Enhancement Program (HFEP), provision of medicines, and medical assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients (MAIFIP).

“Malacañang has already cleared the path. These 90,000 hospital beds — complete with equipment and healthcare workers — need to materialize. That will not happen if we just let the people's money be swept away by the flood of corruption while two or more people are crowded into one hospital bed," Hontiveros continued.

She committed to working with her fellow senators to boost funding in the 2026 budget for health reforms.

"We will work very closely together to continue to fund and further fund the health reforms that we will continue to advance in the Senate," Hontiveros said.

"I will ensure that our taxes are worth it, in exchange for all the service we all deserve."