Group condemns arrest of children in 21 Sept protests

IN PHOTOS: Various progressive groups from different sectors marched down from the pilot rally area in Luneta to Mendiola Peace Arch to protest the irregularities and anomalies in governance on Sunday, 21 September, 2025. Tensions that turned into a violent dispersal follows as a truck container and police barricade restricted protesters from crossing Ayala Bridge that caused the truck and a motorcycle to be set on fire. In Mendiola, a series of stampedes, tear gas explosions, and riot with the police were also seen till night as protesters threw solid objects to resist with the police barricade. Disrupting sounds were also heard playing through the city's speakers. Some attendees involved in the protest were arrested by authorities.|Aram Lascano
Published on

The Child Rights Network (CRN) on Thursday, 25 Sept., condemned the arrest of children in the 21 September protests in Manila.

A total of 216 individuals were arrested in various protest locations on Sunday, such as Ayala Bridge, Mendiola, and Recto. Of which, 95 are minors.

"We strongly condemn the excessive force and violent acts committed against children during the September 21 protests," CRN said.

"These children, who come from backgrounds and experiences that no child should endure, deserve guidance and protection, not police brutality," he added.

The group also demanded an independent, thorough, and impartial probe to hold those who abuse the law accountable for the violent acts committed against children.

"We call for the enforcement of laws that uphold the rights of children."

On Wednesday, 24 Sept., Salinlahi Alliance of Children's Concerns reported that the illegally detained children were just bystanders when the police swept through their community.

