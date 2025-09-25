Group condemns arrest of children in 21 Sept protests

The Child Rights Network (CRN) on Thursday, 25 Sept., condemned the arrest of children in the 21 September protests in Manila.

A total of 216 individuals were arrested in various protest locations on Sunday, such as Ayala Bridge, Mendiola, and Recto. Of which, 95 are minors.

"We strongly condemn the excessive force and violent acts committed against children during the September 21 protests," CRN said.

"These children, who come from backgrounds and experiences that no child should endure, deserve guidance and protection, not police brutality," he added.

The group also demanded an independent, thorough, and impartial probe to hold those who abuse the law accountable for the violent acts committed against children.

"We call for the enforcement of laws that uphold the rights of children."

On Wednesday, 24 Sept., Salinlahi Alliance of Children's Concerns reported that the illegally detained children were just bystanders when the police swept through their community.