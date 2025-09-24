Israel warns Global Sumud Flotilla after rejecting ‘peaceful proposal’

The Israeli Foreign Ministry issued a warning on Wednesday to the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) after the group refused its offer to dock aid at Ashkelon Marina instead of sailing directly to Gaza.

"We were sorry to hear the response from the Hamas flotilla representative that the flotilla insists on pursuing a violent course of action and refuses our proposal to transfer, in a coordinated and peaceful manner, any aid that might be aboard the flotilla to the Gaza Strip via the nearby Ashkelon Marina," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Israel reiterated that the flotilla was choosing an “illegal path” and must comply with the proposal to deliver aid through Ashkelon, located about 10 kilometers from Gaza.

"If the flotilla continues to reject Israel’s peaceful proposal, Israel will take the necessary measures to prevent its entry into the combat zone and to stop any violation of a lawful naval blockade, while making every possible effort to ensure the safety of its passengers," the ministry added.

The flotilla, carrying humanitarian aid and international activists, claimed it had witnessed several explosions nearby, followed by drones flying at low altitude. Meanwhile, Israel has argued that the refusal to dock at Ashkelon serves the interests of Hamas rather than genuinely assisting Gaza’s civilians.