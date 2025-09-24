Go pushes flood control allotment transfer for medical assistance

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go expressed optimism about a proposal to reallocate funds from flood control projects to a medical assistance program, saying it would prevent the money from being stolen.

“It is better than being stolen and used as a cash cow by a few,” Go said, referring to flood control projects.

The House of Representatives Appropriations Committee has proposed redirecting about P255 billion in flood control funds from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in the 2026 budget to other departments, including the Department of Health (DoH).

Go, who serves as vice chair of the Senate Health Committee, said if the reallocation is approved, there would be no reason for any patient to be turned away from a hospital.

He urged the DoH to use the funds not only for its own hospitals but for other facilities that can be helped by the Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Program (MAIFIP).

The senator has previously filed a bill to institutionalize the MAIFIP, ensuring that funds are available at the start of each fiscal year.

He said his goal is to ensure that public funds are used to benefit Filipinos in need, and that the poor should not have to approach politicians for help with their hospital bills.

Go also reminded DoH officials that no patients should be turned away, regardless of their status.

“There should be no politics here. Whoever needs help, you should give them help through MAIFIP,” he said.

The DoH has reported a total MAIFIP allocation of P41 billion under the 2025 General Appropriations Act.