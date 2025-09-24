Contraception awareness high, usage ‘inconsistent’

Despite high awareness of family planning methods, inconsistent use of contraceptives and a rise in HIV cases among youth point to a “disconnect between awareness and action” in the Philippines, according to a health advocacy group.

DKT Health Inc., a social enterprise focused on sexual and reproductive health, said misinformation and social stigma are major barriers to consistent contraceptive use.

A 2022 survey found that 98 percent of Filipino women ages 15 to 49 were aware of at least one method of family planning, most often the pill or male condoms.

However, a 2025 study in the journal Acta Medica Philippina concluded that misconceptions about contraceptives continue to be a significant obstacle to effective reproductive healthcare.

The Department of Health has reported a 500 percent surge in new HIV cases among Filipino youth, prompting calls for a national public health emergency. This rise comes despite improving awareness of prevention methods.

Denis van Dijk, president and CEO of DKT Health Inc., said many Filipinos are hesitant to get tested for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), citing fear of a positive result or the perception that they are not at risk.

“For many, taking a test carries a heavy social weight and is often treated as a confession of careless behavior rather than taking on a responsible health decision,” Van Dijk said.

She stressed that stigma and judgment continue to prevent many from making appropriate health choices.

However, she added that fostering openness and encouraging regular health practices can make these decisions part of a healthier culture.