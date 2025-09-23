Vayson’s team defends stoppage decision

LOS ANGELES — The management team of Filipino fighter Jayson Vayson on Monday defended its unpopular decision that led to the Filipino fighter’s seventh-round stoppage loss to Oscar Collazo at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.

Referee Thomas Taylor called a halt to the fight for the World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association and The Ring magazine minimumweight titles when officials from the California State Athletic Commission climbed the ring to signal the end of the scheduled 12-rounder.

Manager Brico Santig, in a letter to the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) submitted Monday (Tuesday in Manila), explained the rationale behind the decision to call a halt.

Taylor put a stop at one minute and 41 seconds of the seventh even though Vayson was still fighting back and not clearly in deep trouble.

But Santig stressed in his letter to GAB Chairperson Francisco Rivera that Vayson “began to tire from the fifth round onwards.”

“During the rest period between the fifth and sixth rounds, it was evident that Jayson was experiencing swelling around his eyes and nosebleeds. Our cutman worked diligently to control the damage and prevent it from worsening,” wrote Santig.

According to Santig, who came to Vayson’s corner and “inquired about Jayson’s condition” to which lead trainer Allan Alegria replied that his boxer was fine.

“Despite this, Jayson struggled to perform well in the sixth round, unable to execute the combinations as effectively as he had in the fourth round. His balance and defense were deteriorating, and he was taking significant punishment from Collazo’s solid blows.”

“During the sixth round, the commission rep Mr. Angel assigned to supervise our corner asked twice in worried fashion about Jayson’s condition, and we assured them that he was okay to continue.”

“However, it became increasingly clear that Jayson was not performing at his best, and his safety was at risk. As the seventh round commenced, the commissioners again advised us to stop the fight due to Jayson’s condition.”

Santig swore that they didn’t want the fight to be stopped but “despite this, we initially chose to continue, but as the round progressed and Jayson took repeated blows, it became evident that his safety was compromised.”

The decision to agree to stop was meant “to avoid further punishment and potential harm.”

Santig said it was “our sacred duty to care for him at all times.”

While Vayson made the weight, he was not entirely in top form.

“In retrospect, we acknowledge that Jayson’s body recovery was not entirely complete, given the significant weight cut from 108lbs to 105lbs. This factor, combined with the intense nature of the fight, contributed to his fatigue and decreased performance.”

In the end, Vayson’s team remained firm in its decision, adding that safety was paramount.

“We do not take risks, we do not take chances with the lives of our beloved boxers. God watches us from heaven and we will have to answer to the Almighty if something awful happens.”